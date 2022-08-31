Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,796 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

SBAC stock opened at $324.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.24.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

