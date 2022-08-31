Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,529 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,705,000 after acquiring an additional 197,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

WES stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

