Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $42,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $17,758,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of MP opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,048,951 shares of company stock worth $191,150,225 over the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

