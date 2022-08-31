Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $41,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.