Citigroup Inc. Acquires 66,248 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $41,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

Shares of TROW opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

