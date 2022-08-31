Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after buying an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $446,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

DRE stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.



