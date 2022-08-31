Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

