6,632 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,162,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

