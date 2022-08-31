Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $229,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Matson by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Matson by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $4,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at $925,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,250 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

