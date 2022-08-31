Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,178 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

