Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

