Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $320,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 599,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NET opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

