Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $302.86 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $355.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

