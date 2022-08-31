Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $241,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,412,000 after buying an additional 365,237 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after buying an additional 298,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

