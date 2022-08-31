ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.