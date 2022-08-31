Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 6,800 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AZEK by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AZEK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AZEK by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

