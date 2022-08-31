Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 415 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

