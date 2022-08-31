United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

