Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 710 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

