5,200 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.