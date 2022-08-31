5,200 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

