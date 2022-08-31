Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 260 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $4,489,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

