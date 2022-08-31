Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 140,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

