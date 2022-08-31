Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

