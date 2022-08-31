Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

