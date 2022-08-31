Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.68.

LULU opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

