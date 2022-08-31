Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Cowen dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

