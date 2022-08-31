Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,296 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,404 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

