Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,261,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.