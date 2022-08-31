Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average of $205.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.