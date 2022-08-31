Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

