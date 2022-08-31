HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,037.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 971,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,439,000 after purchasing an additional 885,947 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

