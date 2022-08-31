Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

