Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 912.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 688,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 399,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 92,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 68,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 313,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

