Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

