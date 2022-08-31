Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 239,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Materialise by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.