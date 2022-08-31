Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 4.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 12,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 230,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.