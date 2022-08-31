Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Up 5%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 127,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,686,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Frontline Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
