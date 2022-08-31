Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 4,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 102,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,797.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $559,887. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

