Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ BNOX opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bionomics Company Profile

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

