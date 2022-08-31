Strategic Education, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.8 %

STRA stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $79.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Company Profile



Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

