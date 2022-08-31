Rathbones Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 28 (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 2.0 %

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,766 ($21.34) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,881.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,914.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,732.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.22) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.10) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,323.75 ($28.08).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Stories

