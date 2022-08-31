International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Personal Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 101.10 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £225.00 million and a PE ratio of 480.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.89. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.40 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($28,637.02).

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.