Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Linde has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $284.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.02 and its 200-day moving average is $302.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

