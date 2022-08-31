Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

