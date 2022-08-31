First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPL opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

