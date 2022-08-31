First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FPL opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.