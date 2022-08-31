Cass Information Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.60. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

