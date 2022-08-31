L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average of $239.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

