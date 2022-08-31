Avangrid, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 197,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

