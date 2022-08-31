Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 30th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

