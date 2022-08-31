American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

